  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Zelenika

Residential properties for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

apartments
9
houses
20
29 properties total found
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
One-storey villa with a swimming pool near Herceg Novi. House area 107 m2. Plot area 550 m2.…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
€150,000
5 room house with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-024. Three floors house in Zelenika on good locationFor sale - House with a big yard in …
€250,000
6 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 293 m²
NUM 5356 For sale is a house in Zelenika, a settlement located in the opština - Herceg No…
€430,000
2 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Zelenika. Area 60 m2 + 15 m2 terrace. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living …
€65,000
4 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
House for sale with a magnificent garden in Zelenika. The plot of 400 m2 is planted with man…
€215,000
House in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 568 The most beautiful house for sale in the Zelenik area, Herceg Novi  A three-story h…
€295,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
NUM 5392 Two bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment is locate…
€100,000
5 room house with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
D11-033. Business house for saleFor sale - Business house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The hous…
€1,000,000
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
€300,000
8 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
8 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 300 m²
NUM 4102 House for sale in Zelenika near the city of Herceg Novi. The area of the hou…
€450,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-013. Luxury villas close to PortoNoviFor sale - Luxury villas located close to PortoNovi…
€1,35M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a large modern house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. Spacious house - t…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Apartment in Zelenika near the sea, Herceg Novi - apartment of 58m2 - located on the secon…
€75,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
NUM 5196 For sale a house in Zelenika, a settlement located in the opshtina - Herceg Novi. T…
€340,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
NUM 5190 A house for sale in Zelenike, a village located not far from the town of Gerceg-Nov…
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
€126,500
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
NUM 5197 2 apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartments have an area of 5…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
€130,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
€230,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
€135,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
€150,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
€380,000
2 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
NUM 4518 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The area of the house is 64 m2, and…
€170,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
NUM 2290 Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and th…
€270,000
5 room house with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1008. Nice house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi rivieraNice house for sale in Zelenika, Herceg …
€150,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
€104,000
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with fridge in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with fridge
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
D5-115. Two small Houses on one plot in ZelenikaTwo houses for sale on one plot of cascade p…
€100,000
