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Residential properties for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
$328,300
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6 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
$1,01M
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