Houses with garage for sale in Budva, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
$618,152
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
Villas for sale created according to a unique project in the new complex Pine Village – Auth…
$1,09M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Продажа великолепного дома в посёлке Кулячи Главный дом , совмещен с дрмом доя гостей зак…
$1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 4
? Sale! Luxurious villa with a view of St. Stefan.   ? A unique object, for luxury conn…
$3,78M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
House 15 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 15 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 270 m²
House for several apartments in the center of Budva. Perfect for both your own accommodation…
$513,999
Villa 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
For sale are two luxury villas with a pool and a view of the sea and the city in Budva.The v…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale beautiful villa on 1 shoreline Area 800 m2 Villa240 sq.m Fireplace, pool 6m * 5m…
$1,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
A new house for sale with a panoramic view of the sea and Budva.The house is sold in a rough…
$398,394
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
House for sale with an area of 230.m2 the house is fully furnished and every room has an …
$809,901
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

