Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
A unique three bedroom duplex penthouse apartment in the Old Town of Budva is for sale.This …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$701,856
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$707,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$677,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
A duplex apartment with an area of ​​82m2 is for sale in a fantastic location Topliski Put i…
$205,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$707,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in the center of Budva, Gospostina area. It is located …
$381,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
A duplex apartment of 79m2 is for sale in the fantastic location of Topliski Put in Budva. T…
$198,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$729,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 3
A duplex apartment with a total area of ​​121m2 is for sale in Budva.The apartment is locate…
$289,234
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
$659,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the heart of Budva, offering an excellent locat…
$183,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$679,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$677,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go