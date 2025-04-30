Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

villas
102
cottages
3
townhouses
11
duplexes
14
House Delete
Clear all
61 property total found
9 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 282 m²
Description Budva. A three -storey house with nine bedrooms, with the possibility of using a…
$854,112
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-418. Three-level house in Budva with sea views For sale three level house in Budva with s…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
7th floor. The residential complex stands on the coniferous forests covered with coniferous…
$300,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
A beautiful three-story house with a sauna and a wine cellar is for sale. The house consists…
$450,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
$193,955
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
We offer for sale one of 2 villas with a swimming pool or the entire complex in the heart of…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$213,263
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$707,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
$618,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 9
For sale: Luxury penthouse with a spectacular view of the sea and Old Town, located on the 9…
$657,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Two villas with panoramic views for sale in Budva, Lazi area. Villa 1 area: 465 m2 Villa…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
We present you for sale an exclusive penthouse in the center of Budva. The apartment is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
DUPLEX WITH A STUNNING VIEW!!!!! NEW COMPLEX! Townhouse structure: Kitchen-living room, 2 be…
$643,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
Villas for sale created according to a unique project in the new complex Pine Village – Auth…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1512 LUXURY HOUSE IN BUDVA OLD TOWN – SEAFRONT, PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bu…
$791,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
$312,961
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$245,813
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$253,743
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$206,778
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-175. Magnificent Three Storey House in BudvaNew built magnificent three storey house for …
$603,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 282 m²
Large three-story house in a beautiful and quiet area of Budva; The terraces offer amazing v…
$643,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 4
? Sale! Luxurious villa with a view of St. Stefan.   ? A unique object, for luxury conn…
$3,78M
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$200,377
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 438 m²
We offer for sale brand new, furnished and ready-to-move villas in a secure complex located …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in the center of Budva, Gospostina area. It is located …
$381,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-185. Panoramic Sea View House in Budva For sale a family house in Budva with a total area…
$871,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go