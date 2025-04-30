Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Budva, Montenegro

29 properties total found
9 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 282 m²
Description Budva. A three -storey house with nine bedrooms, with the possibility of using a…
$854,112
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
$193,955
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$213,263
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
For sale a two-story house in Budva with beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea.Distance from t…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
DUPLEX WITH A STUNNING VIEW!!!!! NEW COMPLEX! Townhouse structure: Kitchen-living room, 2 be…
$643,030
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1512 LUXURY HOUSE IN BUDVA OLD TOWN – SEAFRONT, PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bu…
$791,258
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
$312,961
8 bedroom House in Budva, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
A four-storey large house in the centre of Budva. The house is located in an area with devel…
$674,949
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$245,813
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$253,743
Villa 7 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
The villa is located in the suburbs of Budva, the most popular holiday destination on the co…
$648,989
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$206,778
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Продажа великолепного дома в посёлке Кулячи Главный дом , совмещен с дрмом доя гостей зак…
$1,30M
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$200,377
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Duplex structure: 3 floors: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, terrace. 2n…
$366,191
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$261,672
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
$234,721
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$213,305
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the heart of Budva, offering an excellent locat…
$183,892
NLM Consultancy
English, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
For sale there is a modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views. The new villa, …
$1,14M
9 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 580 m²
For sale is a new villa in the area of ​ ​ Lapchichi, Budvan riviera. The total area of ​ ​ …
$1,54M
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Villa structure:   kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 large terraces.   co…
$1,09M
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
The villa in Crimovici, which is surrounded by a green lawn with outer and inner courtyards,…
$571,111
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Luxury three-storey apartments with fantastic views of the Old Town and St. Nicola Island ar…
$685,333
