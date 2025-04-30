Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Budva, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
The villa in Budva has 4 floors plus a basement, with a total area of ​​500 m2. The plot on…
$938,989
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Продажа великолепного дома в посёлке Кулячи Главный дом , совмещен с дрмом доя гостей зак…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa in Krimovici. Villa with three bedrooms with a swimming pool, the house has a garag…
$538,660
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
A new house for sale with a panoramic view of the sea and Budva.The house is sold in a rough…
$398,394
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
House 17 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 17 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
A three-storey house with an area of ​​460m2 is for sale in a fantastic location in Budva. …
$2,28M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

