Terraced Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
102
Petrovac na Moru
36
Becici
38
Sveti Stefan
38
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Located in the scenic village of Tudorovići, just minutes from Sveti Stefan and the Budva Ri…
$885,708
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
For sale there is a modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views. The new villa, …
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Villa in Regevichy, with a total area of 434m2 on a plot of 654m2. The villa consists of fiv…
$815,834
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
For sale is a luxury villa in Rezhevichi, in an elite residential complex. This complex is a…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
The villa is located in the suburbs of Budva, the most popular holiday destination on the co…
$648,989
Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
$2,91M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
$3,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent 3-storey villa with stunning sea views in Rezevici! An ideal place for a famil…
$732,159
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PRICE DROP!!! The villa consists of a main house and a guest house. Villa area: 250 m2 …
$913,757
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An absolutely new villa in the village of Ivanovichi in the resort district of Bechichi, whi…
$571,111
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Stone villa with history in Regevici. The villa area is 197m2 and consists of two floors. On…
$518,153
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the heart of …
$2,44M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale is a chic villa in Budva, Blisikuche with stunning views of Sveti Stefan. The total…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegro in t…
$3,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful beach - 1…
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Two luxurious villas, each of which is 600 m2, will be built in the most expensive and prest…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale. New Villas in the Exclusive Area of Blizikuće. Two modern villas available in a…
$1,03M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with pool in a quiet location in Becici . This location combines brilliant view wi…
$596,462
