  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
102
Petrovac na Moru
36
Becici
38
Sveti Stefan
38
95 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
The villa is located in a very quiet and beautiful place in the village. Rezhevichi (to the …
$805,248
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Two villas with panoramic views for sale in Budva, Lazi area. Villa 1 area: 465 m2 Villa…
$2,77M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Located in the scenic village of Tudorovići, just minutes from Sveti Stefan and the Budva Ri…
$885,708
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Location: Budva Villa area: 380 sq.m. Plot area: 455 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
$1,13M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 438 m²
We offer for sale brand new, furnished and ready-to-move villas in a secure complex located …
$1,29M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
The only offer of its kind on the exclusive real estate market of the Budva Riviera is a hou…
Price on request
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krstac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
$475,340
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$897,275
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-2349 🔥 15th Century Sea-View Villa in Petrovac Living Architectural Monument with 5…
$1,82M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Do you think about where to spend time in harmony with nature in peace and privacy? You have…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Completely new villa, built in a combination of modern and traditional Montenegrin architect…
$590,515
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
We offer you a luxury gated complex located in Tudorovici, the oldest village, with an excep…
$1,67M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
A unique house built according to a design project in Montenegro in the picturesque village …
$3,76M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
For sale a large three-storey villa in the stunning area of Budva - Close. The total area o…
$2,39M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
A spacious villa with an area of ​​155 m2 with a huge terrace of 129 m2, which is part of th…
$1,41M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$3,48M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Wonderful, three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the village. Sk…
$1,69M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krstac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$1,68M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
Villa in Becici with panoramic sea views. Consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, livi…
$575,267
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
For sale is a luxury villa in Rezhevichi, in an elite residential complex. This complex is a…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
$3,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean style designed four bedroom villa, designed around a centrally positioned, ope…
$2,39M
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 414 m²
Villa in Tudorovici (Rezhevichi), Budva Riviera with swimming pool and sauna is for sale. …
$965,218
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

