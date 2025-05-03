Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
102
Petrovac na Moru
36
Becici
38
Sveti Stefan
38
25 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$897,275
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
We offer you a luxury gated complex located in Tudorovici, the oldest village, with an excep…
$1,67M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
$3,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$1,00M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
We offer you a luxurious gated complex located in Tudorovici, the oldest village, with an ex…
$1,57M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
$2,74M
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
An exclusive property, rarely seen on the Montenegrin real estate market, is up for sale, st…
$2,72M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$828,660
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
$618,152
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$1,25M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Montenegro, Budva   The luxurious complex Dukley Gardens. Villa 146m.kv: 2 bedrooms 2 …
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 460 m²
We offer for sale an elite villa in the best location on the Adriatic, the city of Becici Iv…
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
Villas for sale created according to a unique project in the new complex Pine Village – Auth…
$1,09M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
$726,420
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale beautiful villa on 1 shoreline Area 800 m2 Villa240 sq.m Fireplace, pool 6m * 5m…
$1,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
We offer for sale a modern two-storey villa with a swimming pool of 160 square meters and a …
$599,527
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Object area: total 466 sq.m. (house 271.18 sq.m. + semi-open terraces of 55.81 sq.m. + fully…
$802,513
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale new villa 3 floors, swimming pool, own territory 700 sq m House area 330 sq m The h…
$1,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 4
? Sale! Luxurious villa with a view of St. Stefan.   ? A unique object, for luxury conn…
$3,78M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Brief description of the villa  This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
$3,71M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
700   site area (m²) 465   The area of ​​the house (m²) villa   located in a quiet corne…
$3,20M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

