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Сommercial property in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
112
Becici
20
Rafailovici
6
Przno
6
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182 properties total found
Hotel 575 m² in Budva, Montenegro
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Hotel 575 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention, ready-made business in Budva. Operating apartment hotel 950m f…
$1,49M
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Office 18 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
An office space of 18 m2 is located in the very center of Budva, in the prestigious Centar d…
$85,532
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Commercial property 85 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 85 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 85 m²
Commercial space of 85 m² is available for sale within Hotel Diplomat, located along the Bud…
$415,665
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 530 m² in Seoca, Montenegro
Hotel 1 530 m²
Seoca, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 530 m²
An exceptional turnkey hotel investment opportunity in Seoce, Budva, offering the possibilit…
$1
VAT
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Commercial property 85 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 85 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 85 m²
An 85 m² commercial space is available for rent in Hotel Diplomat, located on the Budva bypa…
$3,002
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Commercial property 100 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 100 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
K4-164. Commercial premises in BudvaFor sale commercial premises in Budva Area of the space…
$297,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 626 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 626 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 626 m²
Floor 1
On sale a cozy apartment in the quiet resort village of Boko - Kotor Bay Prchan. The total a…
Price on request
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Commercial property 105 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 105 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial space for sale for a boutique of branded clothing in the TQ Plaza shopping center…
$521,383
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Hotel 200 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 200 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 200 m²
$244,373
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Established business 823 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 823 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale an apartment of 72 m2 with two bedrooms, located in a new residential buil…
$2,42M
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Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
This charming mini hotel offers a great investment opportunity. Covering an area of 487 squa…
$1,27M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 1 000 m² in Stanisici, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Stanisici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
For sale:Hotel, 4 floor with a total area of 1,000 m², featuring 17 fully equipped apartment…
$2,43M
VAT
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Hotel 1 800 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 800 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 800 m²
We present for sale a unique investment project consisting of a residential complex with 16 …
$3,72M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 120 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 120 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Restaurant for Sale in Budva – 100 m² + TerraceCommercial property for sale in Budva A fully…
$544,461
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Hotel 345 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 345 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
A high-quality apartment building (hotel), ideal for renting to tourists or as family housin…
$994,090
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Commercial property 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
High-class commercial premises for sale in the multifunctional complex TQ Plaza, located in …
$365,497
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 425 m² in Petrovac, Montenegro
Commercial property 425 m²
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 425 m²
Sale of commercial premises for a bank, restaurant or shop
$581,841
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Hotel in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
A fully equipped hotel with a restaurant is available in Bečići, approximately 200m from the…
$2,67M
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Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
New address for your business in Montenegro with sea view! Budva, strict downtown. Office s…
$366,560
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Office 660 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Office 660 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Price per 1 m2. Commercial premises with an area of 440m2 and 220m2 in the famous Belvedere …
$2,472
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Hotel 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Ready -made rental business is a commercial premises in the TQ Plaza shopping center on the …
$207,280
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 2 700 m² in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Hotel 2 700 m²
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
$2,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
We are pleased to present an exceptional investment opportunity: a newly built, fully operat…
$1,33M
VAT
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Hotel 1 056 m² in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 1 056 m²
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 056 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION Nestled in a peaceful natural setting within Budva Municipality, this exclusive …
$4,59M
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Commercial property 268 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 268 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Residential area: 268m2 (4 x 67m2) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Floors: 4 Commercial space: …
$1,73M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Hotel 132 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 132 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 132 m²
For sale is a fully equipped commercial premise with an area of 132 m2, located in one of th…
$439,321
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Commercial space for sale with Rental Income in the TQ Plaza Complex, BudvaHigh-class commer…
$365,781
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
For long-term rent: high-class office space in the mixed-use premium complex TQ Plaza in the…
Price on request
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Hotel 950 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 950 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 950 m²
Situated in the popular tourist settlement of Bečići, just 2 km from Budva and 350 m from th…
$3,15M
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Established business 957 m² in Buljarica, Montenegro
Established business 957 m²
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 957 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale, located in Boullarica, on a hill, overlooking the entire bay of Boullarica. …
$2,67M
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Property types in Budva Municipality

restaurants
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
ready business
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