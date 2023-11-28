UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Budva Municipality
Commercial real estate in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Budva
85
Becici
29
Petrovac
9
Rafailovici
7
Przno
6
Buljarica
5
Sveti Stefan
5
Marovici
4
Boreti
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
167 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Petrovac, Montenegro
The building with 9 apartments is located in Medinski Krs, 500 meters from the sea, brought …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking
Becici, Montenegro
2 800 m²
1
€355,600
Recommend
Leave a request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
BUILDING PLOT FOR SALE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS The location is close to the hotel to…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Commercial real estate
Becici, Montenegro
13
600 m²
Cozy mini-hotel, located 400 meters from the sandy beach in Becici, a popular resort area of…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
2
44 m²
1/8
Sale of commercial premises in the popular tourist town of Budva. The house is located in t…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
41 m²
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
11
664 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
777 m²
€64,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
9
317 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
U4-242. Urbanized Plot in BudvaLand for sale in Lazi, Budva, Montenegro. Plot area 338 m2. D…
€109,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
141 m²
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
15 m²
A garage space is for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.Area 13m2The …
€22,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
30 m²
Two garage spaces are for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva. Area 30m…
€24,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
13 m²
A garage space is for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.Area 13m2The …
€33,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view
Becici, Montenegro
219 m²
For sale is a restaurant in full operation, located in Bečići, behind the Mega market. The r…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
122 m²
A unique cafe-pizzeria located in the Old Bakery complex in Budva is for sale.This beautiful…
€378,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office with air conditioning, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
161 m²
A spacious office space of 161 m2 is for sale in Budva, Babilonia areaThe facility is suitab…
€408,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
42 m²
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station. It is located on the g…
€96,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
76 m²
1
K4-160. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale Commercial premise L12, area 76,37 m2 on the 1st…
€595,686
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
79 m²
1
K4-159. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale Commercial premise L11, area 79,73 m2 on the 1st…
€621,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
132 m²
1
K4-158. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale Business space L7, 72,34 m2 plus a terrace of 60…
€860,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
117 m²
1
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
100 m²
1
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
98 m²
1
€888,120
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
72 m²
1
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
95 m²
1
€859,590
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
79 m²
1
€637,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Property types in Budva Municipality
restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL