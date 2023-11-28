Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Budva Municipality

Commercial real estate in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
85
Becici
29
Petrovac
9
Rafailovici
7
Przno
6
Buljarica
5
Sveti Stefan
5
Marovici
4
Show more
167 properties total found
Commercial in Petrovac, Montenegro
Commercial
Petrovac, Montenegro
The building with 9 apartments is located in Medinski Krs, 500 meters from the sea, brought …
€400,000
Leave a request
Commercial with parking in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial with parking
Becici, Montenegro
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1
€355,600
Leave a request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
BUILDING PLOT FOR SALE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS The location is close to the hotel to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Commercial real estate in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 600 m²
Cozy mini-hotel, located 400 meters from the sandy beach in Becici, a popular resort area of…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/8
Sale of commercial premises in the popular tourist town of Budva.  The house is located in t…
€220,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
€130,000
Leave a request
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Petrovac, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 664 m²
€2,10M
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 777 m²
€64,000
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 317 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
U4-242. Urbanized Plot in BudvaLand for sale in Lazi, Budva, Montenegro. Plot area 338 m2. D…
€109,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Buljarica, Montenegro
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 141 m²
€140,000
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 15 m²
A garage space is for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.Area 13m2The …
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Two garage spaces are for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva. Area 30m…
€24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 13 m²
A garage space is for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.Area 13m2The …
€33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view in Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view
Becici, Montenegro
Area 219 m²
For sale is a restaurant in full operation, located in Bečići, behind the Mega market. The r…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
Area 122 m²
A unique cafe-pizzeria located in the Old Bakery complex in Budva is for sale.This beautiful…
€378,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office with air conditioning, with public parking in Budva, Montenegro
Office with air conditioning, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
Area 161 m²
A spacious office space of 161 m2 is for sale in Budva, Babilonia areaThe facility is suitab…
€408,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Office with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station. It is located on the g…
€96,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
K4-160. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale  Commercial premise L12, area 76,37 m2 on the 1st…
€595,686
Leave a request
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
K4-159. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale  Commercial premise L11, area 79,73 m2 on the 1st…
€621,800
Leave a request
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
K4-158. Commercial place in BudvaFor sale  Business space L7, 72,34 m2 plus a terrace of 60…
€860,000
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,20M
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€888,120
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€880,000
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€859,590
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
€637,760
Leave a request

Property types in Budva Municipality

restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir