Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial property
169
restaurants
4
hotels
66
offices
6
investment properties
8
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
BUILDING PLOT FOR SALE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS The location is close to the hotel to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Revenue house 9 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Revenue house 9 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Number of floors 4
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir