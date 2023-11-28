Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
6
Office To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office with air conditioning, with public parking in Budva, Montenegro
Office with air conditioning, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
Area 161 m²
A spacious office space of 161 m2 is for sale in Budva, Babilonia areaThe facility is suitab…
€408,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Office with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station. It is located on the g…
€96,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Office 1 bathroom in Budva, Montenegro
Office 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer three-room apartments of 93 square meters in the center of Budva, in a new resident…
€300,000
Leave a request
Office with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva, Montenegro
Office with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the pro…
€520,000
Leave a request
Office with parking in Budva, Montenegro
Office with parking
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Luxury office in the TQ Plaza business centre, with a total area of 70 m sq. Prestigious loc…
€315,000
Leave a request

Property types in Budva Municipality

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir