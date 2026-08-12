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Offices for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
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14 properties total found
Office 18 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
An office space of 18 m2 is located in the very center of Budva, in the prestigious Centar d…
$85,532
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Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
New address for your business in Montenegro with sea view! Budva, strict downtown. Office s…
$366,560
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Office 660 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Office 660 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Price per 1 m2. Commercial premises with an area of 440m2 and 220m2 in the famous Belvedere …
$2,472
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TekceTekce
Office 18 m² in Petrovac, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 18 m²
Parking space in the garage, located in an apartment building on the 2nd floor. The area acc…
$18,037
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Office 16 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 16 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 16 m²
Closed garage of 16m2 in the Dubovica area. A lockable system is installed from the remote c…
$29,675
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Office 24 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 24 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial office space in a new modern house 2026.Ceilings of 4 m2 - there is a possibility…
$109,227
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Agency
Status-M, D.O.O
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Office 38 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 38 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Commercial space of 38 m2 is located in a prestigious residential complex, in the heart of B…
$290,921
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Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Luxury office in the business center TQ Plaza, with a total area of 70 square meters. Presti…
$365,803
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Office 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
Office space of 90 m2 for sale in the Nivelle building, in a great location in the city. The…
$334,307
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Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
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$334,786
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Office 52 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 52 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the promena…
$562,200
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Office 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
For sale is a fully equipped restaurant with all appliances and inventory. In the restaurant…
$530,646
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commercial premises in Budva in Budva, Montenegro
commercial premises in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
sale of commercial premises in Budva, Tehnomax store area
$273,478
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Office 43 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 43 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$134,625
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Budva Municipality

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