Restaurants for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Restaurants and cafes for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
182
hotels
85
offices
14
apartment buildings
4
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3 properties total found
Restaurant 480 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 480 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Price on request
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Restaurant 960 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant 960 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 960 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district, first line by the sea. Restaurant Room Distance to t…
Price on request
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Restaurant 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
#Selling #BudvaID 362.🍴 Restaurant for sale in Budva🔎 Restaurant area: 90 m2• Fully equipped…
$601,838
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