Hotels for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
53
Becici
8
Przno
4
Sveti Stefan
3
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85 properties total found
Hotel 575 m² in Budva, Montenegro
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Hotel 575 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention, ready-made business in Budva. Operating apartment hotel 950m f…
$1,49M
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Hotel 1 530 m² in Seoca, Montenegro
Hotel 1 530 m²
Seoca, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 530 m²
An exceptional turnkey hotel investment opportunity in Seoce, Budva, offering the possibilit…
$1
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Hotel 200 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 200 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 200 m²
$244,373
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
This charming mini hotel offers a great investment opportunity. Covering an area of 487 squa…
$1,27M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 1 000 m² in Stanisici, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Stanisici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
For sale:Hotel, 4 floor with a total area of 1,000 m², featuring 17 fully equipped apartment…
$2,43M
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Hotel 1 800 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 800 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 800 m²
We present for sale a unique investment project consisting of a residential complex with 16 …
$3,72M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 345 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 345 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
A high-quality apartment building (hotel), ideal for renting to tourists or as family housin…
$994,090
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Hotel in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
A fully equipped hotel with a restaurant is available in Bečići, approximately 200m from the…
$2,67M
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Hotel 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Ready -made rental business is a commercial premises in the TQ Plaza shopping center on the …
$207,280
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Hotel 2 700 m² in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Hotel 2 700 m²
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
$2,05M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
We are pleased to present an exceptional investment opportunity: a newly built, fully operat…
$1,33M
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Hotel 1 056 m² in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 1 056 m²
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 056 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION Nestled in a peaceful natural setting within Budva Municipality, this exclusive …
$4,59M
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Hotel 132 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 132 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 132 m²
For sale is a fully equipped commercial premise with an area of 132 m2, located in one of th…
$439,321
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Hotel 950 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 950 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 950 m²
Situated in the popular tourist settlement of Bečići, just 2 km from Budva and 350 m from th…
$3,15M
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Hotel 700 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 14
Area 700 m²
Floor 4
Description: Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a thriving hotel in the heart of Bud…
$1,63M
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Hotel 480 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 480 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 11
Area 480 m²
Hotel for restoration with panoramic views of the sea in Petrovat. The house has 4 floors of…
$739,325
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Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel area: 400 m2 Plot area: 600m2 District: Podkoshlyun Distance to the sea: 200 metro …
$1,29M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 537 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 537 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 537 m²
The 4-storeyed House (country house) in Montenegro (Montenegro) in Budva of 536.78 sq.m. is …
Price on request
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 96 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 96 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 96 m²
A unique commercial space for a restaurant is for sale in the new Old Bakery complex in pict…
$362,741
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Hotel 382 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 382 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 382 m²
For sale is a cozy mini-hotel in the picturesque Lastva Grbaljska, an ideal place to relax a…
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Hotel 350 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 350 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Hotel for sale in Budva, 500 meters from the city center. The hotel has an area of 350 m2.Th…
$1,74M
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Atalanta
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Hotel 358 m² in Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 358 m²
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 358 m²
Area: 358 m2 Land area: 386 m2 Apartments: 10 Reception Mini-hotel with 10 apartme…
Price on request
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Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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Hotel 950 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 950 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 950 m²
Situated in the popular tourist settlement of Bečići, just 2 km from Budva and 350 m from th…
$3,14M
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Hotel 537 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 537 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 537 m²
A ready-made working hotel business in Montenegro. Currently everything is handed over. A 4-…
$1,73M
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Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
$23,40M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
We are pleased to present an exceptional investment opportunity: a newly built, fully operat…
$1,34M
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Hotel 288 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 288 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 288 m²
Three-storey house in a cozy and quiet area of ​​Budva for personal use and/or for rent (min…
$967,308
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Stanisici, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Stanisici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
For sale:Hotel, 4 floor with a total area of 1,000 m², featuring 17 fully equipped apartment…
$2,43M
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Hotel 300 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 300 m²
Sale! Magnificent apart - hotel in Budva with 11 rooms, the center of Budva. Area: 300 sq…
$1,54M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Sale of high-class commercial premises in the multifunctional complex TQ Plaza in the center…
$362,741
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Property types in Budva Municipality

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