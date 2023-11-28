Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
29
Becici
15
Petrovac
4
Przno
4
Rafailovici
3
66 properties total found
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Petrovac, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 664 m²
€2,10M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 317 m²
€1,30M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
€20,00M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
ID 668 A three-story apart-hotel for six rooms is for sale in a quiet and landscaped center…
€912,000
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€12,50M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 27
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Mini hotel with swimming pool and sea view in Becici Object was built in 2010. The total co…
€2,10M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 300 m²
Budwan Riviera, Rezhevichi district. Luxury mini-hotel with nine separate apartments The di…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Marovici, Montenegro
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marovici, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€2,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 300 m²
Sale! Magnificent apart - hotel in Budva with 11 rooms, the center of Budva. Area: 300 sq…
€1,32M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 592 m²
 We offer for sale - the current apartment hotel 3 * for 11 apartments in. WILL BE New (…
€720,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
€5,00M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 385 m²
Budwan Riviera, Kamenovo district. Current mini apart hotel Floors – three Apartments - se…
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
€650,000
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Area 108 m²
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
€265,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 957 m²
NUM 2051 Hotel for sale, located in Buljarica, on a hill, overlooking the entire bay Bul…
€3,30M
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
NUM 4672 Hotel for sale in Budva, 500 meters from the city center. The hotel has an area…
€1,50M
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
NUM 4490 Mini Hotel on Jaz 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential build…
€3,50M
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Area 650 m²
NUM 789 The hotel is located in Budva in an area which is 500 m away from the sea and the …
€2,25M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 920 m²
NUM 575 Mini-hotel for sale in Budva, at 300 meters from the sea. The hotel has 10 apartme…
€1,60M
Hotel 37 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 37 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 37
Area 1 800 m²
NUM 1158 The hotel is located in the center of Budva, between two boulevards at a distance o…
€4,20M
Hotel 13 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Area 350 m²
NUM 1238 House for sale in Becici, a prestigious area of the Budva Riviera. Four-storey h…
€560,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Area 795 m²
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality Bud…
€835,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 427 m²
NUM 760 In the beautiful resort town of Petrovac a house - mini hotel for sale with a total …
€1,000,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 000 m²
NUM 2191 Luxury Tourist business with a full set of documents of the Ministry of Tourism of …
€2,00M
Hotel 21 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 173 m²
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
€1,35M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 450 m²
NUM 2707 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Petrovac, near the town of Budva. The four-s…
€760,000
Hotel 23 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 23
Area 770 m²
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
€4,00M
