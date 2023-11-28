UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Budva Municipality
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Budva
29
Becici
15
Petrovac
4
Przno
4
Rafailovici
3
Hotel
Clear all
66 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
11
664 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
9
317 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
€20,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6
6
3
ID 668 A three-story apart-hotel for six rooms is for sale in a quiet and landscaped center…
€912,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€12,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
27
10
800 m²
Mini hotel with swimming pool and sea view in Becici Object was built in 2010. The total co…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
9
1 300 m²
Budwan Riviera, Rezhevichi district. Luxury mini-hotel with nine separate apartments The di…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marovici, Montenegro
2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
11
11
300 m²
Sale! Magnificent apart - hotel in Budva with 11 rooms, the center of Budva. Area: 300 sq…
€1,32M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Budva, Montenegro
11
12
592 m²
We offer for sale - the current apartment hotel 3 * for 11 apartments in. WILL BE New (…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Przno, Montenegro
30
30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 9 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Przno, Montenegro
9
385 m²
Budwan Riviera, Kamenovo district. Current mini apart hotel Floors – three Apartments - se…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
5
420 m²
2
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
108 m²
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38269371258
alina@1realty.me
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
11
957 m²
NUM 2051 Hotel for sale, located in Buljarica, on a hill, overlooking the entire bay Bul…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
9
350 m²
NUM 4672 Hotel for sale in Budva, 500 meters from the city center. The hotel has an area…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
400 m²
NUM 4490 Mini Hotel on Jaz 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential build…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
16
650 m²
NUM 789 The hotel is located in Budva in an area which is 500 m away from the sea and the …
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10
920 m²
NUM 575 Mini-hotel for sale in Budva, at 300 meters from the sea. The hotel has 10 apartme…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 37 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
37
1 800 m²
NUM 1158 The hotel is located in the center of Budva, between two boulevards at a distance o…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
13
350 m²
NUM 1238 House for sale in Becici, a prestigious area of the Budva Riviera. Four-storey h…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
17
795 m²
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality Bud…
€835,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
427 m²
NUM 760 In the beautiful resort town of Petrovac a house - mini hotel for sale with a total …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
1 000 m²
NUM 2191 Luxury Tourist business with a full set of documents of the Ministry of Tourism of …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
21
1 173 m²
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10
450 m²
NUM 2707 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Petrovac, near the town of Budva. The four-s…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
23
770 m²
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Budva Municipality
сommercial property
restaurants
offices
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL