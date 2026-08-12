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Investment property in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Radenovici
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10 properties total found
Investment 777 m² in Zecevo selo, Montenegro
Investment 777 m²
Zecevo selo, Montenegro
Area 777 m²
Description Budva Riviera, Markovici district. Investment object in the construction phase -…
$86,112
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Investment 2 000 m² in Radenovici, Montenegro
Investment 2 000 m²
Radenovici, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
Budva Riviera, near Kuce. Site for elite construction with panoramic views All state taxes …
$930,945
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Investment 3 607 m² in Zecevo selo, Montenegro
Investment 3 607 m²
Zecevo selo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 60
Area 3 607 m²
Budva Riviera, Markovici district. The investment project is 80% ready% Whole complex for sa…
$6,07M
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TekceTekce
Investment 35 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Investment 35 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Object Storeys: G + S + P + 12 (13 aboveground floors) Apartment area: from 25 m2 to 700 m2 …
$184,327
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Investment 41 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 41 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase a business space in a newly built building, lo…
$158,117
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Investment in Budva, Montenegro
Investment
Budva, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$486,520
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Investment 600 m² in Radenovici, Montenegro
Investment 600 m²
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Three objects - on 50 % construction in progress. All permissions are available. Sale from t…
$302,723
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Investment 600 m² in Radenovici, Montenegro
Investment 600 m²
Radenovici, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Description Finished Project! All permits have been received! Buy and build your dream home!…
$324,346
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Investment 1 400 m² in Radenovici, Montenegro
Investment 1 400 m²
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
All permissions are available. Sale from the owner. Awesome sea and mountain views. Each obj…
$810,866
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Investment in Przno, Montenegro
Investment
Przno, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$864,924
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Property types in Budva Municipality

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
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