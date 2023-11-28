Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 777 m²
€64,000
Investment 5 bedrooms in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Investment 5 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
The village is conveniently located, in close proximity to the best tourist centers of Monte…
€1,55M
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Budva, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Budva, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Przno, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Przno, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€800,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Marovici, Montenegro
Investment 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
All permissions are available. Sale from the owner. Awesome sea and mountain views. Each…
€750,000
Investment 8 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Marovici, Montenegro
Investment 8 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Three objects - on 50 % construction in progress. All permissions are available. Sale fr…
€280,000
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Object Storeys: G + S + P + 12 (13 aboveground floors) Apartment area: from 25 m2 to 700…
€158,400
Investment with sea view, with by the sea, with Investments in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with sea view, with by the sea, with Investments
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Floor 7
13 condos "Buy-to-Let" in a complex with swimming pool and ample parking located 1000mt from…
€872,000
