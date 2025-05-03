Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
42 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious penthouse with large roof terrace for sale in a new residential complex with swimm…
$876,719
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$194,128
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
New three-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a swimming pool in Budva. The apar…
$649,803
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 517 m²
Floor 2/3
VILLA 8 - APARTMENT A5 3 bedrooms 282 m2 + terrace 235 m2   Luxurious spacious duplex p…
$3,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in residential complex with swimming pool in…
$396,482
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Dukley Gardens is a gated community that is one of the new Mediterranean residential complex…
$1,89M
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$300,942
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/11
One bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 87 m2 is located in a new, …
$704,910
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park   The…
$583,481
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$936,988
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/12
Apartment with 1-bedroom for sale in a new modern condo-hotel on beachfront in Becici.    …
$547,588
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
...
$4,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished two-bedroom apartment in a quiet and picturesque location in the town of Petrovac.…
$238,585
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,36M
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
New, spacious, and sunny apartment with sea views in Becici. The house is in a quiet area of…
$142,468
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
1-bedroom apartment in a new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is loca…
$263,348
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 8/11
Three bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 172.61 m2 is located in a…
$1,46M
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/12
Excellent two bedroom apartment in new modern residential building superbly located in the h…
$977,266
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/7
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$223,026
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/9
Urgent Sale! Price reduced from €459,000! First line! Unobstructed panoramic sea view! New…
$444,525
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Fully furnished apartment in a new building in the most beautiful part of the Budva Riviera.…
$282,134
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11/11
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallma…
$642,010
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on…
$244,951
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$928,312
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva …
$547,413
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment in luxury waterfront residental complex Dukley Gardens …
$994,644
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/7
A fully furnished, ready-to-live-in and relax apartment with two bedrooms in Budva's most po…
$380,722
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment i a new moder residential building in Becici. N…
$261,576
Realting.com
Go