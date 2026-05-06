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Residential quarter Grand penthouse neuf du kablan a vendre proche de la mer glil yam herzliya

Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,59M
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2
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ID: 38755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict

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Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand penthouse neuf du kablan a vendre proche de la mer glil yam herzliya
Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,59M
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a complex with a beautiful outdoor swimming pool and gym in the North of Yaffo, a few steps from the sea. 3rd floor on 7 with elevators. 2 rooms, 2 W.C. 50m2 + 20m2 roof terrace (Succah). 1 parking lot
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