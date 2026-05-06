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Residential quarter Rare 3 pieces au coeur de la moshava germanit

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,493
;
10
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ID: 38800
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mallal, 3

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare 3 pieces au coeur de la moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,493
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