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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$656,000
;
6
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ID: 38733
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$656,000
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