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Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
;
10
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ID: 38343
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

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Cottage with potential for sale in the North of Netanya – Moshe Shapira Street Looking for a spacious and bright house in a very popular area? Don't miss this opportunity! Property Details: • 4 rooms + private roof terrace with high potential • 2-room apartment with large garden – ideal for rental income, investment or to accommodate family members • 3 levels well arranged • Secured room (mamad) • Private parking space Major assets: ✔ Quiet and sought after neighborhood of Netanya North ✔ Ideal for families and investors ✔ Intelligent arrangement ensuring total privacy between units Price: NIS 2 850 000

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
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