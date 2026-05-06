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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement

Haifa, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
4
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ID: 38691
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Haifa Subdistrict
  • City
    Haifa
  • Address
    Herzliya

Location on the map

Haifa, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement
Haifa, Israel
from
$1,03M
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement grand proche de la mer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
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