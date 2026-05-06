  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Haut standing neuf vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Haut standing neuf vue sur la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 38678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaDudaim, Stationary food truck

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer magnifique 4 pieces renove par architecte a vendre proche de la mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$1,97M
Residential quarter Ramat gan vue mer
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,74M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Haut standing neuf vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Show all Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,41M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications