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Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,71M
06/05/2026
$3,71M
05/05/2026
$3,68M
;
5
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ID: 35753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Herzl

About the complex

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Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very large living room 5 m high ceiling. large terrace from the living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with ilot. Parquet in the rooms. At the pool floor and large terrace. mamad /2 parking spaces.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,71M
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