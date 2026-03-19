  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer

Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,43M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 36066
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 250

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building - Delivery June 2024 Lift, partial sea view Very bright, 3 minutes walk from the beach Perfect apartment for investment, foot-to-earth, Airbnb

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,98M
Residential quarter Vue mer Eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$547,560
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$811,200
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,43M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$777,400
Rue Emmanuel Mol/Nitza, 2nd line of sea, balcony, quiet, bright, large living room, elevator, cellar, parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Haifa, Israel
from
$403,910
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 management company • Panoramic sea view and view of the Bahá'í gardens • 24/7 gym in the building • Coworking spaces • Spacious balcony • Three rapid lifts • Household service • Luxury lobby and design…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Delivered December 2026 Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural ce…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications