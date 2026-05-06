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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,62M
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7
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ID: 38338
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 62

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in the center of Tel-Aviv a few steps from the sea! New building, 3rd floor with elevator. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 90m2 + 2 balconies of 6m2 each. Large living room with bay window, mamad. Renovated high standing, sold furnished. Price: 8,000,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,62M
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