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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
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4
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ID: 38511
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Motzkin, 19

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
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