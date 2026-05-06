  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin neve tzedek

Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,28M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 38394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb ground garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the luxurious Neve Tzedek district. New building. 4.5 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 114m2 + 58m2 garden. 1 parking lot. Mamad. Price: 10,000,000sh

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,936
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$685,520
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a prix exceptionnel a givat mordechai jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$875,760
Residential quarter Bon emplacement proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer spacieux entierement meuble
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,296
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,28M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Show all Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec balcon calme proche de basel A ne pas manquer bien agence lumineux spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Ground garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street 1 minute walk from the sea. A unique garden with private entrance, offering the comfort of a detached house. With high-end services in line with German standards, it includes a private sauna, luxurious kitchen and quality carpentry. New …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications