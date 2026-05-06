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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel vue mer Eternelle

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,23M
;
6
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ID: 38638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel vue mer Eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,23M
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