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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement grand proche de la mer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,44M
;
4
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ID: 38619
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff Square (tsina)

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement grand proche de la mer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,44M
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Apartment for sale exclusively at 3, rue Clay Building permits in progress! 49 000 €/m2 Currently 93 m2, this apartment will be expanded to 122 m2 and will include a sun terrace of 13 m2 ☀️White City Project Currently on the 2nd floor, it will be extended to the 3rd floor Facade Parking and…
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