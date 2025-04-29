  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Raanana

Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion
Raanana, Israel
from
$897,476
Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ariel and synagogue. All commodits are proxim
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,31M
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renewed and very invested. Nice kitchen. building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way. close to shops and commodit. parking garage mamad cellar
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$980,341
Beautiful apartment of 4 rooms . new building after Tama. near school Yahvne. 119 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. pretty kitchen 2 bathrooms . mamad included. Parking
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
beautiful apartment very sunny of 119m2 4 rooms with terrace, kitchen very invested and parking. A few minutes walk from the Yahvne school. Quiet street
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Nice 4 room apartment. First floor. Renovation made with interior architect. Great piece to live. Mamad. Terrace and covered parking
Real estate Israel
