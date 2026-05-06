  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de caractere au coeur de talbyeh une adresse rare a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement de caractere au coeur de talbyeh une adresse rare a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,89M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38417
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    David Marcus, 10

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tzameret aleph ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$633,040
Residential quarter Super affaire rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,87M
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,600
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,690
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de caractere au coeur de talbyeh une adresse rare a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,89M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf charmant avec parking prix incroyable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,800
Price down! Comfortable 3-room apartment in Kiryat Moché, close to the tram station under construction, on the second floor of a small recent building with elevator. Two soccah balconies, triple exhibition, mamad. Excellent insulation, underfloor heating and powder chemech. Covered parking a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Duplex avec terrasse calme proche de la mer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,12M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
apartment located 6 minutes from the sea area bougrashov in small residential street new building parking elevator terrace 2 bathrooms bright quiet spacious not to miss !!!!!!!!!!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications