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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer magnifique 5 pieces de reve a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer maar ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,46M
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2
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ID: 38551
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer magnifique 5 pieces de reve a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer maar ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,46M
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