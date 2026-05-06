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Residential quarter Proche parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
;
6
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ID: 38431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 64

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Proche parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Florentine district. Well maintained building with 24/7 guard, gym and laundry. 8th floor with 3 elevators. Two rooms. 30m2 + 8m2 balcony (5+3). Open view west. Calm and bright. 1 underground parking. Mamak (Mamad upstairs). Rented 5,950.00/month. Ideal…
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