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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,000
06/05/2026
$850,000
05/05/2026
$845,000
;
6
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ID: 35906
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Daniel, 12

About the complex

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New building near the sea. Delivery within 12 months. RDJ with private garden - private parking. Family apartment + garden.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,000
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