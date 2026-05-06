  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Duplex penthouse park hayarkon

Residential quarter Duplex penthouse park hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,23M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Haggai HaNavi, 3

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,10M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$606,800
Residential quarter Joli 2 pieces a louer dans un immeuble neuf de haut standing kikar hamedina tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,116
Residential quarter 5 pieces de haut standing a vendre pleine vue mer au coeur dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,67M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,23M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Show all Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Residential quarter A deux pas de la place dizengoff appartement neuf rue bar kochba
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
FOR SALE – Superb 3 rooms in a new boutique building in Tel-Aviv Located in a quiet and very sought after street, this elegant apartment combines high-end services, comfort and functionality. Characteristics: • New shop building (Tofes 4 obtained) • 86 m2 of living space • Sun terrace of 1…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,968
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
ideal foot on land !!!!!!!60.5 m2 living space +17.5 m2 of terrace !!!!! park !!!!!!!!!!!! elevator situated Shenkin district!!!!! view down !!!!!!!!!!!2.5 rooms not to be missed
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications