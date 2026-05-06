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Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
;
11
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ID: 38390
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

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Ground garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street 1 minute walk from the sea. A unique garden with private entrance, offering the comfort of a detached house. With high-end services in line with German standards, it includes a private sauna, luxurious kitchen and quality carpentry. New building 130 m2 of living space + 54 m2 of garden + 12 m2 of English courtyard 5 pieces 2 bathrooms 2 parking spaces Mamad Price: 9,180,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
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