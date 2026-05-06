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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 3 5 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan

Ramat Gan, Israel
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$1,640
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 3 5 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan
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ID: 38749
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 3 5 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,640
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In the popular Rothschild district, just a stone's throw from Rothschild Boulevard, discover this exceptional apartment located in a Bauhaus building. This rare property combines historical charm and modernity. Characteristics of the apartment : • 3 spacious rooms, 70 m2 with mamad • 2 sunny…
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