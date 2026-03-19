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Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,82M
06/05/2026
$2,82M
05/05/2026
$2,81M
;
4
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ID: 35761
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tashah, 14

About the complex

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Building and apartment of 4 new rooms. located on the 2nd floor very bright with a south-west orientation. Impasse near the kikar hamedina

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,82M
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