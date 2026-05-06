  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$751,120
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Eilat appartement a louer a lannee dans le luxueux complexe amdar residence avec piscine
Eilat, Israel
from
$2,657
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble entierement meuble proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,576
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel vue mer Eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces dans le quartier harakafot a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$915,120
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$751,120
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,42M
Duplex-Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet area close to Frishman and the sea! Building shop of 8 apartments 4th floor with elevator 4 pieces 101 m2 + 62 m2 terraces 56 m2 roof 1 underground parking 1 cellar Miklat 3 exhibitions : North, East, West Calm and bright Price: 7,390,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$613,360
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications