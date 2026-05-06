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Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
;
11
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ID: 38386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Arieh Vershvaski, 5

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, in Har Homa district. Recent building. Well arranged apartment with an open view. 3rd floor with elevator. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 110m2 + 15m2 terrace. 2 parking spaces. 3 exhibitions. Price: 3 650 000 sh.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
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