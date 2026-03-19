  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,30M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 35585
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Abba Eban, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on the market, in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, close to transport and shops, in a luxury residence with views of the promenade. Magnificent 5-room apartment in excellent condition, spacious, including a mamad, balcony with open view, 2 private parking spaces, cellar. Exclusive Hadassa, Takam agency.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,58M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$850,000
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$881,280
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$782,000
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$586,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$765,000
For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,22M
In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side wher…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,50M
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications