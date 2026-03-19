  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,22M
06/05/2026
$1,22M
05/05/2026
$1,21M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35749
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Shai Agnon, 20

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side where it is possible to put its soucca. Parking. parking. To see

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli face au parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,57M
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,55M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$680,000
Nice 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) with mirpeset in Soukka. West exposure. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for foot-to-earth or investment. Parking and cellar included. Available immediately. Mamad included
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,11M
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors, deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,890
Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya. Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach. Apartment Details : • HaTerrassa building, facing the sea • Standing building with 3 elevators • Guardian prese…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications