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Residential quarter Duplex proche mer vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
;
5
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ID: 38385
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 35

About the complex

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Duplex for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, a few steps from the sea. 4th floor with elevator on half floor. 60m2 + 26m2 of terraces open to the sky. 2.5 rooms. Mamad. There is also an 18m2 roof terrace with jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen with exclusive use but not at the cadastre/tabo. Quiet and very bright. Rented at 8,600 sh/month. Price: 3 790 000 sh.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
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