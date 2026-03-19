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Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,70M
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4
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ID: 35944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 4

About the complex

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For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away 140 m2 living space 80 m2 of private rooftop Located in a rare and architecturally designed building Originally: 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms Current Configuration: 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 additional toilet upstairs Large parental suite created by combining two pieces A new public park will be right in front of the building Cellar : 2 cellars Price charged: ILS 10,900,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,70M
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Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
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