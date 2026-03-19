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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,79M
;
10
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ID: 35997
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, 17

About the complex

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For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamad * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in the event of rental Airbnb car high demand and occupancy rate in this area An identical apartment is also for sale on the 1st floor

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,79M
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