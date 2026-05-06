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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces pres de rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
;
11
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ID: 36833
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 64

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, in a very sought after location in the heart of the city, at 64 Hashmonaim Street close to Rothschild Boulevard and close to Habima Metro Station First floor, street side approximately 80 m2, square and functional building to renovate apartment with great potential Triple exposure presence of shelter in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces pres de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
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