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Residential quarter Tour yoo park tzameret 4 5 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
5
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ID: 38374
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 8 Nisim Aloni St.

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tours YOO in Park Tzameret in Tel-Aviv Luxury tour with guard, gym, swimming pool, hammam, sauna and much more! 8th floor with 4 elevators 4.5 pieces 170 m2 + 11 m2 terrace Mamad 2 bathrooms 3 W.C. 2 parking spaces Price: 6,500,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tour yoo park tzameret 4 5 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
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