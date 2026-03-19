  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion

Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,55M
06/05/2026
$2,55M
05/05/2026
$2,53M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 35838
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Heil HaHimush

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosphere. Located in a quality residential area, particularly suitable for families. The property is currently being rented with tenants ready to stay, allowing for an immediate rental return. Characteristics of the property: Land of 587 m2 Approximately 350 m2 built 9 spacious rooms Divided over 3 floors + basement Suitable for both a principal residence and an investment

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$788,800
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,000
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,91M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Show all Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the Givat Olga district, a beautiful 3.5 room duplex penthouse, carefully furnished, a few minutes walk from the sea, in the sought after street of Mena'hem Begin! Characteristics: - Bright apartment of 3,5 rooms of about 100 m2, - Very nice sta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canyon Hadar, near Emek Refaim. Seven-storey building available in March 2026. Pinoui/binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom. Latest 4 room apartments, garden ground floor:…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,10M
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications