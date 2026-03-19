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Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$605,200
06/05/2026
$605,200
05/05/2026
$601,640
;
4
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ID: 35659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment 4 rooms in recent building

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$605,200
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