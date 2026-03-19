  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret

Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,49M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 35783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yetsiat Eropa, Yetsiat Eropa Garden

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Charming house on 2 floors. A first terrace at the front of the house and a garden at the back with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area, kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. Upstairs: 3 large bedrooms and office area, large terrace of 60 m2. The house is rented until 2028.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier city duplex 4 pieces
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$567,800
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$428,400
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces de standing avec vue sur tout tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$873,800
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulated re…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,14M
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of the most prestigious districts of Tel-Aviv Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,81M
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Gym in the building. High-end standard. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications